Police distributes N37m to 23 deceased officers’ families in Kaduna

The Police Command in Kaduna State has distributed N37.28 million to 23 families of deceased Police officers who died in active service in the state.

As part of the Group Life Assurance and Group Personal Accident Insurance Scheme, the distributed money was given to be used to assist the deceased families financially.

While presenting the cheques Wednesday on behalf of the Inspector General (IGP) of Police, to families of the deceased at the Command Headquarters, the Commissioner of Police, Mudassiru Abdullahi, said that the N37,280,667 was for the Group Life Assurance and Group Personal Accident Insurance Scheme.

The CP charged the beneficiaries and other officers to see the gesture as a call to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation, adding that it should motivate them to work more efficiently.

He said that the IGP had assured them of proper welfare packages at all-time both within and out of service which is one of his administrative cardinal principles.

However, the beneficiaries expressed gratitude while commending the gesture and prayed that God will continue to guide the Nigerian Police in discharging their duties.

One of the beneficiaries, Muhammad Suleiman, who spoke on behalf of others, expressed pleasure for the gesture and prayed that God would continue to guide the Nigerian Police in discharging of their duties

Suleiman pledged that the beneficiaries would use the money judiciously, especially in taking care of the families left behind by the deceased personnel.

“We are grateful, this gesture shows that the Nigeria Police has not forgotten us at our trying time,” he said.

