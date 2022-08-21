Police distances Kwara commander from protest against poor salaries, welfare

The Kwara State Police Command has distanced itself from a viral video in circulation regarding a protest by some policemen against poor salaries and welfare.

It stated that for purposes of clarification, the characters seen in the video are police special constabularies recruited to complement the operation of community policing.

According to the police, it is important to state that the concept of community policing and recruitment of special constabularies is voluntary in nature and that they are not on monthly renumeration like the conventional policemen.

The command’s Spokesman, Okansami Ajayi stated that the constabularies were briefed before taking up the job and that the job is not full time job.

Ajayi, through a statement released on Sunday, in Abuja said that due to the complaints of the constabularies regarding non payment of stipends by the state government, the constabularies were invited for a meeting on ways by which their complains could be looked into.

“It was surprising that the same set of constabularies after the meeting with agents of the state government could go online with a video claiming that the government was owing them salaries for a year.” he said.

On his part, the commissioner of police Kwara State, Tuesday Assayomo said that the police is not owing any policeman or woman any salary, neither is the police owing the special constabularies salary.

He further advised the public to disregard the viral video as it was designed to embarrass the police and also to draw an undue sympathy from the public.

According to him, the men and women of the special constabulary are at liberty to honorably disengage from the service if they so wish.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

