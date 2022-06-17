Police distance personnel from 17 Abuja residents abduction

The Nigeria Police Force has distanced its personnel from the abduction of 17 Abuja residents as claimed by one of the alleged victim, Amira Safiyanu.

Safiyanu, was said to have alleged that they were kidnapped by some policemen at gun point on 14th June, 2022, has been found.

Through a statement released by the Force’s Public relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Friday, in Abuja, Safiyanu has been found and was in their custody undergoing interrogation.

Adejobi stated that the claims of the alleged kidnapped victim were suspicious and that the scenarios she narrated posed doubts.

The spokesperson disclosed that the police have debunked her claims of being kidnapped alongside 16 other persons and that they have began investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding the case.

According to the statement, “We have some suspicions about her claims as much as we debunk the kidnap of 17 others. We have some findings to make in order to get a clearer picture of the whole scenario and take proper decision as and at when due. We will keep the general public abreast of our findings as soon as possible. Thank you.”

