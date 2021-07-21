Police disperses Sunday Igboho’s supporters during protests in Oyo

Scores of Yoruba Nation agitators have been dispersed by Nigerian Police, Oyo Command during a demonstration against the arrest and detention of their leader, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, and his wife, Ropo, by the Benin Republic security agencies.

The protesters were said to have marched to Soka Bus Stop along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, where they mounted roadblocks at about 1:30 pm and chanted several songs to demand the release of Igboho and his wife from detention.

It was learnt that the demonstrators, who were armed with placards bearing different inscriptions, on Wednesday appealed that the Yorubas within the country and abroad including traditional leaders should support the effort to set Sunday Igboho free.

Igboho and his were arrested on Monday night in Cotonou, Benin Republic while trying to board a flight to Germany and they were currently being detained under the country’s security detention.

Although the Federal Government was yet to ascertain its stance on the arrest and detention of Igboho and his wife, there were indications that the apex government must have hinted Benin Republic officials to help trail Sunday Igboho.

Speaking to newsmen, an eyewitness narrated that the Yoruba Nation agitators, during the demonstration, warned that the Federal Government should not kill Igboho the way Chief Moshood Abiola was allegedly killed 23 years ago.

He added that the protesters grounded traffic in the area and some motorists who were conversant with the situation had to take alternative routes to avoid the area.

Another eyewitness narrated that the policemen came in about four patrol vans and a car and dispersed the demonstrators, shooting in the air and chased everyone away.

After dispersing them, it was learnt that the armed policemen had taken over the place and stationed themselves at strategic positions at the location. After clearing the traffic, they stayed for a while before they finally left.

