Police disperse Natasha’s supporters during protest against probe in Abuja

Hundreds of protesters supporting the Lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, have gathered outside the National Assembly in Abuja, demonstrating against Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s sexual harassment allegation.

The demonstrators, comprising mainly women and men from Kogi, led by a legal representative of Akpoti-Uduaghan, called on the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions to withdraw from the investigation.

This follows a heated dispute between Akpoti-Uduaghan and President Akpabio over the reassignment of her seat in the Senate chamber.

During the demonstration which took place on Wednesday, the agitated protesters also demanded Akpabio’s resignation to allow for an unbiased investigation into the allegations.

Speaking during the march, which began around 8:00 AM, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s lawyer, Victor Giwa, stated that the chairman and members of the Senate Committee on Ethics, appointed by the Senate President, cannot be expected to remain impartial.

Giwa further claimed that his law firm has obtained a court injunction to halt the committee’s proceedings.

While the protest was ongoing, it was learnt that operatives of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) quickly intervened, dispersing the crowd to deter them from gaining access to the National Assembly Complex.

As gathered, the protesters who had converged at the Assembly gate, were dispersed by operatives with tear gas to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

