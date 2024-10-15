Police dismisses three officers over Kwara polytechnic student’s death link

The Nigerian Police Force has dismissed three officers after they were linked to the circumstances surrounding the death of a Kwara Polytechnic student, Qoyum Abdulyekeen, in the state.

The dismissed policemen were by the law enforcement agency as Inspector Abiodun Kayode, Inspector James Emmanuel, and Sergent Oni Philip.

They were dismissed barely one month after the policemen allegedly killed the student along Panat-ShopRite road in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Kwara Police Command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, said that policemen were relieved of their duties after investigations proved they were not innocent of the crime.

Ejire-Adeyemi added that they were found guilty of three offenses including leaving their beat, engaging in corrupt practices, and unlawful or unnecessary exercise of authority.

“This decision proved the unwavering commitment of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to upholding justice, professionalism, and accountability within the Nigeria Police Force.

“Under his (Egbetokun) leadership, we are resolute in ensuring that officers conduct themselves with integrity, and any breach of ethical standards, particularly in cases leading to loss of life, will be met with stiff response, the statement read.

According to the spokesperson, the dismissed officers would be arraigned soon.

The Kwara State Police Command, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police, CP Victor Olaiya, also extended its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Qoyum Abdulyekeen Ishola.

The deceased was an ND2 student of Electrical and Electronic Engineering department in the school.