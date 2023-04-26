Police dismisses three officers, demotes five others over wrongdoings 

After several hours of investigations, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the dismissal of three Assistant Superintendents of Police, (ASPs) over offenses that negate the police code of conduct in the country.

Aside from that, the commission demoted five others including an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chief Superintendent, two Superintendents, and one Assistant Superintendent.

The Commission also approved the punishment of severe reprimand to an Assistant Commissioner of Police, a Chief Superintendent of Police, four Superintendents, two Deputy Superintendents, and 12 Assistant Superintendents.

This was highpoint of the 20th Plenary Meeting of the Commission held today at the Corporate Headquarters of the Commission in Jabi, Abuja, and presided over by the Commission’s Chairman and former Inspector General of Police, Dr. Solomon Arase, CFR.

In a statement released by Head, Press and Public Relations, PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, on Wednesday, the Commission also approved the punishment of six Officers, one Superintendent, and five Assistant Superintendents.

Meanwhile, the plenary has approved the promotion of 109 senior staff of the Commission, as part o efforts to boost their morale at work.

Arase, who presided over the Meeting for the first time congratulated the newly promoted staff for their success in the promotion examination but reminded them that their new status was a call to more sacrifice in their conduct of government business.

The PSC chairman said they must reciprocate this gesture by putting in more effort in the service of the Commission.

He assured that staff promotion would be a priority during his tenure but noted that the Staff must be ready to improve themselves and be prepared for the challenges ahead.

The Chairman also called on the Police to ensure that they work within the established laws guiding their operations, just as he disclosed that henceforth disciplinary matters would be handled with dispatch.

He added that this would allow officers, who were found wanting, to ensure that they serve their punishments immediately while those who are exonerated are cleared to continue with their career progression without hindrance.

He thanked Members of the Commission for their commitment and dedication to the assignment at hand and assured them that he will carry everyone along in the tasking assignment of rebuilding both the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force.

