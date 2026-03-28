Police dismisses suspect’s death report in Delta

The Delta State Police Command has dismissed reports alleging that a suspect died inside Ekpan Police Station while undergoing interrogation, describing the claims as false and misleading.

It said the allegation, circulated by an activist, Israel Joe, was “completely unfounded and an attempt to undermine the effort the command is putting into reducing crime in the state.”

In a statement issued on Saturday and signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, the Command urged residents to ignore the reports from Joe.

The viral post had claimed that “one of the innocent sick persons arrested… has reportedly died in Ekpan police custody” and accused the police of misconduct, calling for protests and the transfer of the officer in charge of operations.

However, the police stated that “at no time did any suspect die in Police custody in Ekpan or any part of the state, as claimed,” stressing that “no casualty was recorded.”

According to the statement, the operation referenced in the claim was a coordinated raid on criminal hideouts conducted on March 25 and 26, 2026, under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The Command said the operation led to the arrest of over 270 suspects across Ughelli and Warri, including suspected drug traffickers and wanted cultists, while large quantities of illicit drugs were recovered.

It added that all suspects were screened, with those not found wanting released, while others remain in custody “in good condition.”

The police described the circulation of the report as “reckless and capable of misleading the public, undermining confidence in law enforcement, and distracting ongoing efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.”

It warned that individuals spreading false information against the police would be investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The Commissioner of Police reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, urging residents to disregard the publication and rely on official sources for credible information.