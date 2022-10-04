Police dismisses seven senior policemen, demotes 10 others over misconduct

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved dismissal of seven senior policemen and demoted no fewer than 10 over gross misconduct while on duties across the country.

Aside from that, 10 policemen were severely reprimanded, 13 were punished and four officers were exonerated after a review of their offenses.

The commission, although, did not provide names of the dismissed officers, disclosed that the affected law enforcement officers were senior officers.

Those affected were one Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), a Superintendent of Police (SP), five Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) and a Superintendent of Police (SP) who was also retired in the public interest.

The decisions were made on Tuesday during ongoing 15th plenary meeting of the Commission presided over by Justice Clara Ogunbiyi (retd) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

In a statement released by Head, press and public relations, PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, the commission’s plenary meeting considered all Pending Disciplinary Matters (PDM) before it, totalling 47, and also treated some appeals from dismissed policemen.

According to the statement, the Commission reduced the ranks of one Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) to Superintendent of Police (SP), three Superintendents of Police (SP) to Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP), and two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) to Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP).

“The Commission further reduced the ranks of four Assistant Superintendents of Police to Inspectors.

“10 senior Police Officers, including an Assistant Commissioner, a Chief Superintendent, a Superintendent and two Deputy Superintendents were given the punishment of Severe reprimand. Five Assistant Superintendents were also awarded the punishment of severe reprimand.

“13 Officers received the punishment of reprimand; two are to receive letters of warning while four officers were exonerated.

“The Acting Chairman said the Commission would henceforth give the desired attention to Pending Disciplinary Matters so that those found guilty are punished immediately while those found not guilty are cleared to continue with their career progression. Justice Ogunbiyi called on Police Officers to ensure they operate within established rules and avoid taking laws into their hands.

“She said the Commission will continue to work to sustain a professional Police Force that operates in line with the established rules and regulations and in conformity with international best practices”.

