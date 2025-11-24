Police dismisses report on Delta school bandit invasion

The Delta State Police Command has dismissed circulating reports alleging a bandit attack at Girls’ Secondary School, Utagba-Ogbe, Kwale, which had caused fear among students, parents, and the community, describing the claims as entirely false.

The scare reportedly began after misinformation spread among students and was amplified by unverified online posts suggesting community unrest and alleged gunshots, triggering fear in the area.

The rumoured incident was said to have occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Monday. Upon receiving the alert, the Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, ordered an immediate coordinated response.

The DCO of Kwale Division, Udofia Kufre, subsequently led a patrol team to the school for an on-the-spot assessment.

After interviewing the Vice Principal and the security personnel on duty, officers confirmed that no attack took place and that the panic had originated solely from student misinformation.

As a precautionary measure, adjoining schools within the Kwale axis were also visited and found to be calm, with normal academic activities ongoing.

Parents who had rushed to retrieve their children were urged to remain calm, as the situation was fully under control.

Abaniwonda warned against the spread of unverified information capable of causing fear or disrupting learning. He reaffirmed the Command’s readiness to respond swiftly to credible threats and maintain security across all educational institutions in the state.

He further advised school management to strengthen internal communication channels, promptly report suspicious activities, and work closely with local security outfits to bolster surveillance around school environments.

Meanwhile, the Command emphasized the importance of responsible information-sharing and urged the public to avoid circulating unverified claims that may cause panic.