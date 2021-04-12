Police dismisses personnel over lover’s attempted murder in Lagos

After four months of investigations, the Nigerian Police has dismissed a police officer, Eze Aiwansoba, and arraigned him for attempting to murder his lover, Joy Ndubueze, in Ikeja axis of Lagos State.
Aiwansoba, a Police sergeant, was reported to have been arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Yaba axis of the state after his actions were discovered to have contravened Sec 230, Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
Following his arraignment, the former law enforcement officer attached to the Special Protection Unit, Base 16, Ikeja has been appearing before the court which ordered that he should be remanded pending the outcome of the case.
It would be recalled that the suspect, who was handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Lagos State Police Command for investigation where it was revealed that the ex-policeman perpetrated the act, shot Joy on 8th October, 2020, on Salvation Road in Opebi axis of the state.