Police dismisses personnel over 45yrs old Lagos businessman murder

The Nigerian Police has dismissed one of its Inspector, Jonathan Kampani, attached to Mounted Troop of the force, over the murder of a 45-year-old man, Jelili Bakare, allegedly killed during a face-off between him and the deceased in Sangotedo axis of Lagos State.

Kampani’s dismissal was contained in a letter numbered AR. 3100/LS/ SPM/vol.2/321 and dated 16/4/2021 that was sent to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Panti.

The dismissed officer, who allegedly killed the deceased businessman popularly called ‘Baba Abu’, during a face-off that occurred at Quinox lounge at about 11:30 pm on 18th March 2021.

Confirming his dismissal on Sunday, the Lagos Command spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that the law enforcement agency would not condone any act that was contrary to the country’s constitution.

Adejobi said: “The Command has conveyed the dismissal of the erring Inspector from the Nigeria Police to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, Yaba via letter numbered AR. 3100/LS/ SPM/vol.2/321 dated 16/4/2021, for prosecution as advised by the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) of the Lagos State”.

Before the dismissal, Kampani, who was arrested nine days after perpetrating the act, had been under detention barely a month ago going through different stages of interrogations to ascertain if he was guilty or not.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, during a condolence visit to the deceased family in Ajiran Land, Eti-Osa Local Government, assured Nigerians that justice would be ensured to serve as a deterrent to others.

According to him, the family of the deceased deserves justice on the matter and the Nigerian Police will ensure that they get whatever they deserved.

The Commissioner of Police, therefore, assured the general public that the command will consistently uphold the core values and principles of policing so as to have adequate protection of lives and property in the state.

It would be recalled that Jonathan was alleged to have been drunk while on duty and shot sporadically into the air, which threw the whole community into pandemonium as everyone scampered for safety.