Police dismisses fake memo withdrawing escorts from Wike, others

The Nigeria Police Force has debunked a fake document circulating across social media which claimed that officers attached to certain high-profile individuals, including the Chief Justice of Nigeria and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, had been ordered to return to base.

The document, purportedly issued by the 50 Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadron in Abuja, alleged that officers on VIP escort duties had been withdrawn with immediate effect.

However, in a statement released on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin described the document as entirely false and misleading.

Hundeyin explained that the individual whose name appeared on the document as the signatory one CSP Suleiman Abdullahi does not exist within the 50 PMF Squadron.

He further clarified that no officer of the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police serves as an Admin Officer in any PMF squadron, reinforcing that the document was fabricated to misinform the public.

He noted that while the implementation of the Presidential directive on the withdrawal of police officers from VIP duties is indeed ongoing, it is being executed in a systematic, phased, and professional manner designed to prevent security lapses that criminals could exploit.

Hundeyin assured Nigerians that the Police remain committed to maintaining law and order throughout the transition, emphasizing that public safety is at the centre of the exercise.

He urged citizens to rely strictly on verified information from official channels and to refrain from sharing unconfirmed documents capable of causing confusion.

The Police spokesperson reiterated the Force’s dedication to transparency, accountability, and the protection of lives and property nationwide.