Police dismisses army’s claim of arresting Borno mosque bomber

Nigeria’s security narrative came under scrutiny after the police force firmly rejected claims crediting the military with the arrest of a suspected mosque bomber, insisting that the account circulating in public space is inaccurate and misleading.

Recall that the spokesperson for the Joint Task Force North-East (Operation Hadin Kai), Lt.-Col. Sani Uba, had said in a statement that troops of the 152 Task Force Battalion arrested the suspected suicide bomber on Monday based on credible intelligence.

According to Uba, the suspect was apprehended on December 29, 2025, by military personnel deployed at the Banki Central Mosque alongside other security operatives.

The Army spokesperson added that the suspect, identified as Mustapha, was in possession of “materials believed to be components of a primed IED,” suggesting an imminent plan to carry out an attack at the time of his arrest.

However, the Borno State Police Command, through its spokesperson ASP Nahum Daso, on Wednesday dismissed Uba’s claim, stating that the suspect referenced in reports was apprehended exclusively by police operatives during routine duties, contrary to assertions that the arrest was carried out by troops.

The police also clarified that no explosive was recovered from the suspect during the arrest and expressed surprise at reports attributing the operation to the Nigerian Army’s Operation Hadin Kai.

“The individual shown in the circulated images has been in police custody since the arrest. I personally interviewed him, and no live or primed explosive device was recovered,” Daso said.

“To prevent unnecessary panic, it must be clearly stated that no explosive was recovered and no immediate threat was recorded during the operation,” the statement added.

“The Borno State Police Command has observed with concern the circulation of social media videos alleging the recovery of improvised explosive device (IED) components in Banki, Bama Local Government Area.

“To set the record straight, on December 29, 2025, at about 6:10 pm, operatives of the command, while on surveillance around a mosque in Banki, accosted one Abubakar in possession of a bag containing electrical wires, old mobile phone batteries, assorted gadget scrap materials, and pairs of shoes,” Daso clarified.

“The case has been transferred to the State Command Headquarters for a comprehensive investigation. The suspect is currently in custody, while investigations continue to ascertain the circumstances and intent surrounding the possession of the items,” he added.

The police urged members of the public and media organisations to rely on confirmed information from official security sources.

They also noted that conflicting narratives between agencies could erode public trust and undermine coordinated security efforts in a state as sensitive as Borno.

Borno has remained at the centre of Nigeria’s counterterrorism operations for years. Police authorities emphasised that accurate reporting and inter-agency clarity are essential to maintaining calm, public confidence, and effective security management across the state.