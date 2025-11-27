Police dismisses alleged bandit attack on Kogi community

The Kogi State Police Command has dismissed reports alleging a bandit attack in Zango, Crusher, and Felele communities in Lokoja, describing the claims as fake news intended to stir unnecessary fear among residents.

Commissioner of Police Naziru Kankarofi, warned individuals circulating the false alarm to desist, stating that such misinformation creates unwarranted panic across the state warning that anyone found responsible for spreading the rumours would face arrest and prosecution.

In a statement released on Thursday and signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, William Aya, the command urged residents to continue their daily activities without fear and to promptly report any suspicious movements to security agencies.

“The Command reaffirmed that tactical units, including the Police Mobile Force and counter-terrorism teams, have been deployed to strategic locations to maintain security across the state. Residents were urged to continue their normal activities and promptly report any suspicious movements to security agencies.

“The Police stressed that security is a shared responsibility and encouraged the public to cooperate with authorities to keep communities safe.