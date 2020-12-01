Police discovers over 900 fake applicants during recruitment screening

In a bid to boost security in Nigeria, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has disclosed that over 900 fake applicants were allegedly discovered while screening the 10,000 Police Constable recruited in 2019 by the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammad Adamu.

The commission added that the affected applicants never applied for recruitment and did not go through the stages as well as processes of recruitment as stipulated by the Federal Government.

PSC explained that while the 9,075 certified have been approved for employment, the names of the fake applicants have been struck out to avoid misconduct.

Through a statement released by its Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, on Tuesday, the commission noted that appointment letters have been dispatched to the successful candidates and that it has approved their capturing into the Integrated Pay- Roll and personnel Information System, (IPPIS) for the payment of their salaries and allowances.

“It is also necessary to clarify that in the cause of screening of the list of the 10,000 successful candidates, the Commission discovered that 925 persons never applied for recruitment and did not go through the stages and processes of recruitment. These included screening, aptitude tests, and medical examinations”.

It stressed that the list sent by the IGP would have been rejected but considered it in the overall interest of the nation and considering that resources had been expended in the training of these applicants as well as being exposed to weapons decided to rescreen and absorbed them.

The commission argued that the interest of Nigeria was reason it had to bend backward and accommodate lists of these candidates even after the Court of Appeal gave judgment in favour of the Commission nullifying the hijack of the recruitment exercise by the Nigeria Police Force.

It would be recalled that the Appeal Court judgment which was still subsisting had declared the exercise null and void and returned the Constitutional Powers of the Commission to recruit all persons into the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Commission is expected to approve their recruitment at its next Plenary Meeting holding next week after which they will receive letters of appointment and subsequently captured by IPPIS”.