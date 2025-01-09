Police discovers N1bn inside Enugu Govt. house

The Nigeria Police has dismissed claims that N1.09 billion was transferred out of the Enugu State Government’s official account after being hacked by cyber criminals in the state, saying there is no money missing through the cyber space but was done through procurements.

It said that allegations was a false narrative put together by some government officials who wanted to cover up their shenanigans after diverting public funds through procurement which was never done.

According to the police, “This assertion is completely unfounded. There has been no hacking of the Enugu State Government’s account, and the allegations of a theft amounting to N1.09 billion are entirely baseless”.

The Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this on Thursday to newsmen, stated that the law enforcement agency’s discovery was based on the investigation done by NPF-National Cyber Crime Centre (NCCC),

Adejobi added that the missing fund was not removed from the state government account through cybercrime but was a case of procurement fraud allegedly perpetrated by the staff.

“The case, which was investigated by the NPF-National Cyber Crime Centre (NCCC), was a case of procurement fraud, not a cyber-breach”.