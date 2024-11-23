Police discovers eight bombs in Borno

There was panic on Saturday across Maiduguri, Borno State capital, after residents discover eight unexploded ordnance (UXOs) in Dala and Gwange areas of the state

Residents of the densely populated area, after the discovery, were said to have begun to express fears of being caught in the web of the explosives discovered in the area.

As gathered, the residents immediately contacted the Borno Police Command, appealing to the law enforcement agency to save their souls.

After many complaints, the police bomb detector team stormed the communities and successfully recovered the eight unexploded ordinance (UXOs), a development that brought relief to the state government and residents.

Meanwhile, the command has reassured the public of their safety and urged vigilance after removing the explosives.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer for the command, ASP Grace Michael, disclosed that the recoveries were made on Saturday after reports of suspicious objects in the affected areas.

According to ASP Michael, the first incident occurred at approximately 8:43 a.m. in the Dala-Abuja Talakawa area, where residents reported a cluster of unidentified objects near an uncompleted building. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Base 13 team responded swiftly, recovering six projectiles and one unexploded mortar bomb, which were safely relocated to a secure site.

“Also, at about 1:00 p.m., another report emerged from the Gwange area regarding a suspicious object along the riverbank. The EOD-CBRN team was deployed to the scene and recovered an unexploded hand grenade.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the ordnance were displaced and washed ashore by recent devastating floods in the state. The police command has since conducted Explosive Ordnance Risk Awareness (EORE) training for residents of both communities, educating them on safety measures.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Yusufu Mohammed Lawal, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to ensuring public safety”.

He urged residents to remain calm, vigilant, and to promptly report any suspicious objects or activities through the emergency lines: 0806 807 5581 and 0802 347 3293.