Police discovers abandoned arms, ammunition hidden under Lagos bridge

The Nigeria Police through officers of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos State Police Command has discovered arms comprising of an AK – 47 and a pump action gun loaded with 8 rounds of live ammunition at Ajah axis of the state.



Other items recovered alongside the arms were hood and plier hidden inside a black sack which indicated that it was left behind by an armed robbery gang.

Receiving an intelligence information about the arms spurred the law enforcement personnel to check where they recovered the exhibits under Ajah bridge.

The team of officers on a special assignment in the area after receiving intelligence about the suspicious substances detoured to check it out.

As disclosed by the force’s Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, on Sunday, It is strongly suspected that the guns and other exhibits must have been abandoned by armed robbers who were prevented from carrying out their criminal intention by the constant presence of the police in the area.



On his part, the Commssioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi commended the RRS Commander and his men for the recovery and the strategic informant who had provided the information leading to the recovery of arms.

The CP further ordered that a discreet investigation should be carried out by the Command’s Special Squad to manhunt the suspected robbers who could have used the weapons to cause serious harm to innocent people in the State if not for their timely intervention.

