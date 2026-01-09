Police disburses N18.38m to nine slain officers’ families

The Borno State Police Commissioner, Naziru Abdulmajid, has disbursed N18.38 million in insurance benefits to the families of nine officers who lost their lives while on active duty.

Drawn from the Force’s Group Life Assurance Scheme, the payment was shared among nine beneficiaries, comprising next-of-kin and immediate family members of the deceased officers.

The disbursement took place yesterday in Borno during a formal cheque presentation ceremony, where Abdulmajid acted on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

Speaking at the ceremony, Abdulmajid reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to the welfare of officers and their families, noting that such support mechanisms are designed to cushion the long-term impact of duty-related deaths.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in standing by the families of our fallen heroes,” he said.

The police commissioner advised beneficiaries to deploy the funds responsibly, urging them to prioritise education, healthcare, and general family welfare.

He further commended the Inspector-General for sustaining the insurance scheme, describing it as a vital intervention that provides “critical financial relief and long-term stability” to bereaved families.