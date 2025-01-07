Police disbands Abia anti-cultism squad, demotes officer over misconduct

In a decisive move aimed at restoring public trust and enhancing accountability, the Abia Police Command has disbanded its anti-cultism unit and demoted an officer, Corporal Okonkwo Ebuka, after he was found to be conducting himself unprofessionally and incivility towards members of the public.

The anti-cultism unit was disbanded after the Command’s investigations further confirmed residents’ claim before the law enforcement agency of the unit’s unprofessional behavior and lack of adherence to the rule of law while dealing with community members.

This development was disclosed through a statement released by Abia Command’s spokesperson, ASP Maureen Chinaka, on Tuesday, while reeling out efforts by the Commissioner of Police, Danladi Isa, to maintain decorum among the officers in the state.

Chinaka noted that Corporal Ebuka, who was on special duty in Isuochi, was demoted as part of the disciplinary action against him after investigations confirmed allegations against him.

According to her, the demoted police officer was found guilty of discreditable behavior that violated the police force’s standards of conduct.

“This demotion from Corporal to Constable reflects the Command’s commitment to maintaining high ethical standards among its officers” she added.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police, Danladi Isa, emphasized that this action aligns with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun’s vision for a more accountable and community-oriented police force.

Reaffirming the Command’s zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct, the Commissioner urged the public to remain vigilant and report any instances of unprofessionalism among officers.

He stated that complaints can be directed to the Complaint Response Unit of the state command.

“The Commissioner of Police emphasized the Command’s zero-tolerance policy for any form of unprofessional conduct among officers that could tarnish the good image of the Force”, the press release stated.

These recent actions by the Abia Police Command mark a significant shift towards accountability and professionalism, aiming to rebuild trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.