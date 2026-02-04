Police arrests Anambra woman for beating teenage house help

The Police have detained a 29-year-old woman, Edeh Osinachi, over an alleged physical abuse on a 17-year-old girl house help in Anambra.

The suspect was arrested by officer’s of the state’s police Command following a report by the management of the school the victim attends after noticing severe injuries on her body.

During investigation, the victim told the security agency that the suspect physically assaulted her with a hot pressing iron after she used her phone without her permission.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga, on Wednesday, the police confirmed that the accused confessed to the act during interrogation.

“The Anambra State Police Command today, Tuesday, February 4, 2026, received a 29-year-old female suspect, Mrs Edeh Osinachi, from the Anambra State Ministry of Education over the alleged abuse and infliction of serious injuries on a 17-year-old girl in Awka,” the statement read.

The statement commended the vigilance of the school authorities for their timely intervention and assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted to ensure justice is served in accordance with the law.

The police also used the opportunity to caution parents and guardians to give birth to the number of children they can adequately care for, warning that neglect often exposes minors to abuse while in the care of others.