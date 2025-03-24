Police detains three officers for extorting N150,000 from Lagos youngman

The Lagos Police Command has detained three officers accused of extorting N150,000 from a 21 years old writer, Ramadan Adenola, during a stop and search operation under the Otedola Bridge.

As gathered, the officers, took Adenola and his colleagues to Isheri Police Station, after searching their belongings without uncovering any incriminating items with them.

While at the station, the three policemen under detention allegedly released the young men after withdrawing the sum from from their bank account through a a Point of Sale (POS) merchant.

Police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrests on Monday, stating that the officers involved in the extortion act have been identified and detained while they face disciplinary action at the Command headquarters’ Provost Unit.

He said, “The policemen were three in number and we have identified them. The Commissioner of Police gave a directive that the matter be investigated immediately it got to his attention.”

He added, “The money has been recovered from them and words sent to the victim to come for it. Also, the three suspects, the CP has directed their transfer to the Command headquarters to face disciplinary procedure.”

Adenola, who was traveling to Berger in a hailing service vehicle after a business trip in Lagos, recounted the ordeal that turned a 20-minute ride into a prolonged extortion session.

Narrating his experience, Adenola said, “They sandwiched us into the back of the Bolt, two officers sitting beside us and one in the front passenger seat. Straight to the station—Isheri Police Station.”

He explained how one officer fixated on his Binance app, calling it incriminating evidence, while another searched his colleague’s box in vain.

He said, “Then, they stopped searching and led us to an unfinished building behind the station. The officer said: ‘Give us N2M ($1,298), and you can go.’ I asked, ‘Excuse me, sir, how much is my salary? How much is your own salary?’”

Adenola stated that after negotiations, the amount settled at N150,000, which he was forced to withdraw and hand over to the officers.