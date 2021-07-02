Police detains teenager after raping 13yrs old girl in Jigawa 

A 17-year-old boy, Rabi’u Suleiman, has been arrested and placed under detention by the Nigerian Police, Jigawa Command for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl (name withheld) in the state.

The suspect, Suleiman, who resides in Wauta Fulani camp, was said to have held back the child while on an errand for her parents, raped and injured her during the act.

Confirming the incident, the state Police spokesman, Lawan Adam, in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday, explained that the suspect met and raped the minor when she was on an errand to fetch her mother local fruits in the bush.

The police spokesman said the incident happened in Kuttu village, Garki Local Government, and that the suspect was traced and arrested after credible information.

Adam added that the minor had been taken to the Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Dutse for medical examination, and that investigation on the case was still ongoing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

