Police detains officer for shooting Bauchi former LG chairman

A police officer accused of shooting a former Chairman of Ningi Local Government Area in Bauchi State, Danlami Alhassan, has been detained by the Zone 12 Command of the Nigeria Police Force, Bauchi.

It was learnt that the former council chairman was shot by the law enforcement officer Wunti Market in Bauchi.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Zone 12, Thomas Goni, disclosed the development yesterday, emphasizing that a comprehensive and unbiased investigation would be carried out.

“The officer responsible has been identified and will undergo disciplinary proceedings as outlined in the Force’s guidelines,” Goni stated.

He acknowledged the public’s concerns, assuring that the matter was being handled with the utmost seriousness.

“We understand the tension this incident has caused and are committed to addressing it thoroughly,” he added.

Goni also disclosed that the police would reassess their training protocols to enhance officers’ professionalism and ensure they manage situations respectfully and courteously.

Recounting his experience, Alhassan told reporters in Bauchi that the incident occurred 9:30 p.m. on Sunday at Wunti Market in Bauchi.

“The officer’s identity was discovered after his bag fell from a motorcycle, revealing a police ID card, teargas canisters, and other police equipment,” Alhassan explained.

He further noted that he sustained injuries during the encounter and was taken to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital for treatment, where he was later discharged.

Alhassan added that he had been on his way to purchase roasted meat when the event unfolded.