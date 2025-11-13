Police detains Kano deputy Gov’s driver over stolen vehicle

Operatives of the Kano State Police Command have taken into custody a driver attached to the Government House over the theft of a white Toyota Hilux vehicle belonging to the governor’s advance team.

The suspect, identified as a permanent and pensionable driver in the office of the Deputy Governor, was arrested days after the vehicle was reported missing from the Government House.

The stolen Hilux was recovered at Unguwa Uku, Yan Awaki Quarters, in Kano metropolis following swift action by police operatives on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, who ordered the closure of all entry and exit points in the state.

“Following sustained follow-up and intelligence-led investigation, one Ya’u Inuwa, a 50-year-old driver at the Government House, was arrested in connection with the incident,” said the Command’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Kiyawa.

The police spokesperson added that preliminary investigations revealed the suspect conspired with two other individuals who are currently on the run, noting that efforts are ongoing to track and apprehend the fleeing accomplices.

Confirming the recovery, the Deputy Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Garba, commended the professionalism and prompt action of the Kano State Police Command and other security personnel, emphasizing that the incident would not undermine public confidence in government security.

“The general public is hereby advised to remain calm, as the protection of lives and property remains our top priority,” he added.