Police detains Funke Akindele over birthday party, lockdown contravention

By News Desk

The Nigerian Police has arrested Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele popularly called Jenifa for organising a house party for her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, for organising in a birthday party and contravening the lockdown placed on the State by the Federal and Lagos state government.

Akindele’s arrest came hours after Nigerians kicked against the birthday party held in their house in Amen Estate which was attended by controversial Nigerian hip-hop star, Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley and Eniola Badmus.

In an apparent response to the yearning of residents, sources from the state cabinet said that the arrest was the outcome of the deliberation on the action of Akindele and her husband which violated the stance of the State Government on lockdown imposed to curtail further spread of coronavirus.

Confirming the actress arrest, the Police in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, on Sunday, stressed that the act of the couple was in sharp variance to the restriction order in Lagos.

He said; “Attention of Lagos State Police Command was drawn to a viral video showing a large number of persons mainly in the entertainment industry in an Estate, along Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki axis, Lagos celebrating a birthday party organised by Funke Akindele Bello and her husband. Police detectives from the State CID Yaba were promptly drafted to the location. Funke Akindele was arrested.

“Investigation is ongoing, efforts are intensified to arrest the remaining persons in the video, among whom are Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley and Abdul Rasheed Bello a.k.a. JJC Skillz. They are in their best interests urged to report at the State CID Yaba on Monday 6th April, 2020 or risk being declared wanted”.

Another source added that the stance of the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during his speech on Saturday has not changed that anyone who violates the law would be prosecuted for engaging in acts that negate the coronavirus pandemic law of the state.

During his speech, Sanwo-Olu stressed that those that engaged in acts that were in variance to measures laid down by the government to flatten the circle of coronavirus would be punished severely.

“And to those who insist on flouting our directives and guidelines, who seek to take undue advantage of their fellow Lagosians at this time, and all those whose aim is to undermine the efforts of the various health authorities responsible for keeping us safe, let this strong warning go out: The strong arms of the law will catch up with you sooner than later, and you will be brought to justice swiftly and comprehensively”.