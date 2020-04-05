Police detains Funke Akindele, husband over birthday party, lockdown contravention

By News Desk

The Nigerian Police has arrested Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele popularly called Jenifa and her husband for organising in a birthday party and contravening the lockdown placed on the State by the Federal and Lagos state government.

Akindele and her husband’s arrest came hours after Nigerians kicked against the birthday party held in their house in Amen Estate which was attended by controversial Nigerian hip-hop star, Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley and Eniola Badmus.

Confirming the couple’s arrest, the Police in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, on Sunday, stressed that the act of the couple was in sharp variance to the restriction order in Lagos.

He said; “Attention of Lagos State Police Command was drawn to a viral video showing a large number of persons mainly in the entertainment industry in an Estate, along Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki axis, Lagos celebrating a birthday party organised by Funke Akindele Bello and her husband. Police detectives from the State CID Yaba were promptly drafted to the location. Funke Akindele was arrested.

“Investigation is ongoing, efforts are intensified to arrest the remaining persons in the video, among whom are Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley and Abdul Rasheed Bello a.k.a. JJC Skillz. They are in their best interests urged to report at the State CID Yaba on Monday 6th April, 2020 or risk being declared wanted”.