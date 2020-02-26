Police detains five disables for staging protest before Lagos governor’s office

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

Atleast five Persons Living With Dissabilities (PLWD) have been detained by Nigerian Police, Lagos Command, for protesting against harassment and restriction of Commercial tricycle operators popularly called Keke at State Governor’s office.

Those detained for protesting against restriction of Keke Napep in 15 councils and harassment by law enforcement officers were: Mohammed Zanna, Sarkin Abubakar Umaru, Shehu Issa Daiyanu, Guragu Mustapha Bello, and Guragu Yunusa.

Theguild learned that the detained protesters were whisked away from the entrance of Governor’s office by policemen at about 3 am and chased others away, ending their siege about 16 hours after.

The siege at Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s office came barely 18 days after the protesters, under the code name, #OccupyAlausa movement, visited Lagos seat of power, appealing to the executive and legislatures, to review policy on Keke restriction in the state.