Police detains Archbishop Samson Benjamin for contravening Lagos lockdown order

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Nigerian Police has detained General Overseer of Resurrection Praise Ministries International, Archbishop Samson Benjamin, popularly called Jehovah Sharp-Sharp, during a protest at the China embassy in Lagos over alleged maltreatment of Nigerians in Chinese cities.

Benjamin, before his arrest at the entrance of China’s embassy by the State Criminal Investigation Department in Panti, Yaba claimed that his visit to the embassy was to deliver the message of Nigerians over the persistent assaults on Nigerians in China to the government.

The cleric, who had previously embarked on a one-man protest against the alleged plan by Federal Government to lay 5G cable network during ongoing lockdown imposed to gain control over coronavirus in the country, stormed the embassy with other members of his church to allegedly express their displeasure over the maltreatment Nigerians were subjected to in China.

During the protest that lasted for several minutes before his arrest, he claimed that though he accepted President Muhammadu Buhari was the only public officeholder legalised to deliver Nigerians stance to the Chinese government but he is a Nigerian and has same right like the president to express his opinion on any issue affecting citizens of the country.

The clergyman further argued that his action does not violate the social distancing order of Lagos state nor was he contravening the lockdown imposed by President Muhammadu Buhari to gain control over coronavirus in the country.

According to him, aside my assistant, who is holding the flag of Nigeria, other men you see here came willingly to complain against the maltreatment their fellow Nigerians were presently experiencing in China.