Police detains 22yrs-old man after raping octogenarian woman in Enugu

The Nigerian Police has detained a 22-year-old man that allegedly raped a 88-year-old woman in Nsukka, Enugu State, just as Centre Manager, Tamar Sexual Assault Referral Centre (Tamar SARC), disclosed that at least 25 rape cases were recorded in the first quarter (between January and March) across the state.
According to center, just last week, we received a report that a 22-year-old girl was gang-raped while another 14-year-old girl was also raped on her way to the stream. The suspects were all arrested and will be charged to court.
With the period under review, Tamar SARC said that 31 cases of attempted sexual assault and five Gender-Based Violence (GBV) were also recorded within the same period.
Confirming their arrest on Saturday, the coordinator of the center, Evelyn Onah, expressed concerns over the surge in rape cases in spite of the existing law that negates rape in the state, adding, the surge is due to social vices and economic hardship in the country.
While disclosing that some of the cases involved minors as well as adults within the ages of five, 24 and 22, the centre manager disclosed that a yet to be identified man in April raped a 47-year-old woman who was returning from a church programme.