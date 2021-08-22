Police detains 22yrs old IPOB female spy agent in Imo

The Nigerian Police has arrested a 22-year-old, Gloria Okolie, for allegedly acting as a spy agent for the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), in the South-East region of the country.

Okolie was said to have been picked and detained for her complicity in series of deliberate and well-coordinated attacks on security formations, other critical national infrastructure including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices and killing of security operatives in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria.

The 22yrs old, according to the law enforcement agency, was apprehended in Imo State, and that her confession during interrogation has aided the arrest of an IPOB/ESN member, Benjamin Emojiri popularly called Onye Army, who was declared wanted for his actions during attacks on public facilities across the state.

The suspect, a native of Umutanza in Imo State, was arrested during ongoing investigations and implementation of special operation, Operation Restore Peace, to amongst other things, break the information, drugs and arms supply chain IPOB and ESN across southeast states.

Okolie’s arrest and detention was confirmed on Sunday by the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer (DFPRO), Aremu Adeniran, through a statement made available to newsmen on the progress made to boost security in the country.

Adeniran noted that after a thorough investigations, it was revealed that Okolie takes advantage of her gender and appearance as camouflage to carry out espionage against military and police targets on behalf of IPOB/ESN.

“The suspect also serves as an intermediate person, who receives cash, drugs and weapons on behalf of IPOB/ESN and deliver same to their commanders in their camps. Through her clandestine criminal activities, she actively aided and abetted the multiple acts of murder, arson and malicious damage to both private and public property by the ESN.

“A lot of the deadly and unfortunate attacks on security personnel and assets, with numerous fatalities, have the imprimaturs of Gloria Okolie, the spy girl of ESN militants. Investigation is being concluded to enable the Police arraign her in court for prosecution”, the Force spokesperson added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

