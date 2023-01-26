Police deploys new CPs to Lagos, Ogun ahead 2023 election

Barely one month to the 2023 general election, the Inspector General of Police IGP), Alkali Baba, has deployed two new Commissioners of Police to Lagos and Ogun States, so as to boost security during and after the poll.

The two new Commissioners, Frank Mba and Idowu Owohunwa, would be serving in Ogun and Lagos States respectively, replacing Abiodun Alabi and Lanre Bankole.

Redeployment of the two policemen was said to have been contained in a letter written by the IGP, Baba, to the Chairman, Police Service Commission, as part of the strategy to strengthen the strategic and operational control of both Lagos and Ogun Commands.

In a letter signed on behalf of the IGP by the Force Secretary, AIG Hafiz Inuwa, and seen by our correspondent on Thursday, the police boss wrote the letter to the Commission on Tuesday and was received on the same date.

Mba, who would be serving in Ogun, was the former Commissioner of Police in charge of the Border Patrol Force, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The CP was the former Police Public Relation Officer for Lagos Command, a position he also held at the Force Headquarters before his promotion to the position of Commissioner.

He hails from Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State and has a Master’s in Law, a certificated he acquired after being enlisted in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in 1992.

Mba was the Force Public Relations Officer before his nomination for the Senior Executive Course at the National Institute between February and December 2022.

Owohunwa was the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP and holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Studies from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice Studies and Policing from the University of Leeds, United Kingdom.

A Chevening Scholar, CP Owohunwa also holds a Diploma in Police Strategic Management at the University of Virginia, USA, and is a graduate of the globally recognized FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, USA.

