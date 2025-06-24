Police deploys drones, officers after 12 Benue passengers abductors

The Benue State Police Command has launched an intensive and comprehensive operation, including the deployment of surveillance drones and tactical teams, to rescue a driver and 11 passengers abducted by gunmen in Okpokwu Local Government Area.

The rescue operation began less than 24 hours after the State Commissioner of Police, Ifeanyi Emenari, visited the scene to personally coordinate the efforts.

“There is no further update yet, but the Commissioner is on the ground and leading the operation. We are doing everything possible to secure the safe return of the abducted individuals,” confirmed the state Police Public Relations Officer, Udeme Edet.

Edet stated that security personnel from the police, military, and the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards have been deployed in a joint effort to recover the kidnapped individuals and track down the abductors.

“On arrival at the location, the joint tactical teams combed the surrounding bush and rescued one of the victims, identified as Paul Terna, who managed to escape from his captors,” he said.

He added that drones have been deployed to aid aerial surveillance of the dense forested area, and further reinforcements have been dispatched to intensify the search-and-rescue operation.

The victims were traveling in a Benue Links bus with registration number 14B – 143BN from Abeokuta, Ogun State, to Makurdi when they were ambushed along the Otukpo-Otukpa-Enugu highway near Eke Elengbecho.

Only one of the 12 passengers, Paul Terna, was said to have escaped and reported the incident to the police at the Eke Division.

Meanwhile, the management of Benue Links condemned the attack and expressed deep concern for the safety of the passengers and driver.

It assured the public that the company is working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure the victims’ safe recovery.

“We regret to inform the public of an unfortunate incident involving one of our buses. The vehicle was later found abandoned by the roadside with some of the passengers’ luggage still inside, but the driver and 11 passengers were missing,” the statement read.

This incident adds to the growing list of kidnapping cases along major highways in the region, raising fresh concerns over road safety and the need for a stronger security presence across Nigeria’s inter-state routes.