Police deny recovering bomb from Abia church

The Police have dismissed reports claiming that an explosive device was recovered from a church in Abia State, calling on the populace to jettison the rumour cease from futher spread of the false information.

The police Command disclosed that it has conducted security checks at the religious facility identified as United Evangelical Church, stating that no bomb or hazardous object was found, that worshippers can continue with normal activities in the premises.

The police said the clarification became necessary following widespread public concern over claims that a suspected explosive had been discovered within the church compound situated in Emere/Umuola area of Aba, during renovation activities.

Confirming the police position, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Maureen Chinaka, stated: “I can authoritatively confirm that no bomb or explosive device was recovered from the said location.

“Findings from a thorough investigation conducted by the Divisional Police Officer show that the object in question was merely an iron rod, part of a structural pillar removed during adjustment works,” Chinaka added.

Chinaka reaffirmed the police’s constitutional role as the lead internal security agency, stressing that officers remain proactive, alert, and fully deployed across the state to safeguard lives and property. She emphasized that the command responds promptly to security-related reports to prevent panic and misinformation.

The police further advised members of the public to avoid spreading unverified security information, warning that false alarms could incite unnecessary fear and disrupt public order. The command urged residents to rely on official channels for accurate updates, in line with established security communication procedures.

The Abia State Police Command concluded that no further action is required on the matter, having found no evidence of an explosive threat. It assured residents that monitoring of public spaces will continue, adding that any future security concerns will be professionally investigated and addressed in accordance with the law.