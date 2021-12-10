Police denies Sunday Igboho’s supporters access to protest before Benin Rep. embassy

The Nigerian Police has denied dozens of Yoruba Nation agitators access to demonstrate at the office of the Consulate general of Benin Republic in Victoria Island, Lagos State, and demand release of Sunday Adeyemo popularly called Sunday Igboho, from detention in their country.

To ensure the demonstrators do not have access to the embassy as well as present their request before the government, the law enforcement agency were reported to have blocked the road to the embassy, allowing the peaceful protesters to display their placards at a distance not suitable for their agitation.

During the demonstration on Friday, the protesters were armed with placards with various inscriptions, while calling on the federal government to ensure the release of Igboho from custody.

Addressing newsmen during the march, Biodun Sarumi, who spoke on behalf of the group, said that they were denied access by the law enforcement officers because they had been instructed not to allow any demonstration around the premises.

Sarumi noted that their presence at the embassy was not to disrupt activities but to express their displeasure over the continued detention of Sunday Igboho, adding we are asking that he should be released unconditionally.

Sarumi said that Igboho should not be allowed to die in detention, saying Igboho is innocent of the charges preferred against him and that he should not be treated like a criminal.

The demonstration came barely five months after Igboho and Ropo, his wife, were arrested at an airport in Cotonou by Benin Republic’s security forces while he was trying to leave for Germany where he was expected to undergo treatement.

Before his arrest, the Federal Government had declared him “wanted” after the Directorate of State Services (DSS) raided his home, killed at least two if his aides and arrested others in Ibadan, Oyo State.

A week later, a Benin court blocked his extradition to Nigeria while ruling that he should be remanded in prison pending further hearing.

