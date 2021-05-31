Police denies shooting Sahara reporter publisher during protest in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has described as false the allegation by the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, stating that he was shot during a protest in Abuja by a police operative.

The Guild had earlier reported that Sowore, had said he was shot by the law enforcement officers on the right side of his hip by the officer deployed to enforce law and order at the Unity Fountain, the venue of the protests.

Reacting to the allegations that Sowore was shot, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mariam Yusuf said there is no record of such an incident.

The PPRO, through a statement on Monday, said Police operatives had professionally restored calm at the Unity Fountain following attempts by a group of protesters to incite a public disturbance.

Mariam explained that the protesters were resisted by police operatives to ensure there was no breakdown of law and order.

She urged residents in the state to remain calm and law-abiding and pledged the commitment of the command to protect lives and property within the FCT.

