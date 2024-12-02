Police denies officers engagement in oil bunkering

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has refuted claims linking its officers to individuals seen in a viral video scooping oil while dressed in uniforms.



The clarification comes just days after the video surfaced online, showing men in what appeared to be official uniforms gathering fuel from a fallen tanker at an accident scene.



In a statement issued on Monday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed that the individuals in the video are from a neighboring Francophone country, whose uniforms closely resemble those of the NPF.



Adejobi also dismissed the claims as baseless and condemned the video as a deliberate attempt to tarnish the reputation of the Nigeria Police.



According to the statement, ” The viral video circulating in the media that depicts uniformed personnel in camouflage scooping fuel from the wreckage of an accident tanker was just released to discredit the Nigeria Police Force. It is essential to clarify that the individuals in the video are not officers of the Nigeria Police Force. They are uniformed personnel from a neighbouring francophone country whose camouflage uniforms bear a resemblance to the Nigeria Police’s.”



“The captured officers were speaking in french languages, not a Nigerian language or English. We strongly condemn the spread of such disinformation and unverified news and contents aimed at tarnishing or discrediting the image of the Nigeria Police Force. Such actions not only undermine the integrity of the force but also have far-reaching negative consequences for the nation and its people”



“The Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of the IGP, remains committed to upholding discipline, professionalism, and dedication to the safety and security of all Nigerians. Acts that compromise the reputation of the force are unequivocally unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We urge all Nigerians to exercise caution and verify information before sharing it, to foster national unity and uphold the credibility of institutions working tirelessly for public safety”