Police denies NBA’s allegations on tinted glass permits

The Nigeria Police Force has rejected claims by the Nigerian Bar Association that its tinted glass permit policy is aimed at generating revenue, insisting that the policy is grounded in law and designed to safeguard public safety.

The statement was issued in response to comments by Afam Osigwe, NBA president, who described the enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy as “executive recklessness” and accused the police of operating a revenue-driven system.

The NPF, through its spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin, clarified that these claims are incorrect and misleading, stressing that the regulation of vehicle tinted glass is strictly statutory and not discretionary.

Hundeyin said the policy is backed by law, citing the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

He noted that Section 2(3)(a) of the Act empowers the Inspector-General of Police to issue tinted glass permits, while Section 1(2) requires applicants to provide legitimate security or health-related reasons.

The Force spokesperson added that Section 26(1)(f) of the Police Act, 2020 permits the Force to receive funds that arise in the course of carrying out its statutory responsibilities.

According to the statement, “At all times, the Nigeria Police Force remains a law-abiding institution operating strictly within the framework of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, extant statutes, and valid orders of courts of competent jurisdiction. Under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, the Force has neither acted nor intends to act in contempt of court. Respect for the judiciary and adherence to due process remain non-negotiable pillars of police governance and command responsibility.

“It is therefore incorrect and misleading to portray the policy as a revenue-driven initiative. The Nigeria Police Force is not a revenue-generating organisation.

“In balancing accessibility for legitimate applicants with the imperatives of national security and operational sustainability, the Federal Government approved the Police Specialized Services Automation Project, which received due approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in July 2022. The project is implemented under a lawful Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement authorised by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) Act, with the Nigeria Police Force partnering a licensed Information Technology infrastructure provider.

“Under this automated framework, applications for tinted glass permits are processed online, subjected to security vetting, and approved strictly in accordance with law. Administrative fees paid by applicants are applied solely towards sustaining the technology infrastructure, data security systems, and workflow architecture supporting the process. They do not constitute revenue generation by the Nigeria Police Force.