Police denies assassination attempt on Naval officer after Wike’s face-off

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has dismissed reports alleging an assassination attempt on Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima, the naval officer involved in a confrontation with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, during an enforcement operation.

The reports surfaced days after Wike and Yerima engaged in a heated argument at a site in Gaduwa District, following the minister’s visit after receiving information that soldiers had driven away FCTA officials enforcing development control directives.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, said the Command had not received any report or record of such an incident anywhere within the territory.

She described the viral publication as baseless and capable of causing unnecessary tension among residents.

“The attention of the FCT Police Command has been drawn to publications circulating on social media alleging an attempted assassination on Lt. Ahmad Yerima. The Command wishes to categorically state that no such incident has been reported or recorded anywhere within the Federal Capital Territory,” Adeh said.

She cautioned the public against spreading unverified claims, noting that such actions could lead to panic and misinformation. Adeh urged residents to rely on official communication channels for accurate security updates.

“For the safety of all residents, we advise members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest Police Division,” she added.

The FCT Police reiterated its commitment to maintaining public safety and ensuring that misleading narratives do not disrupt peace in Abuja.