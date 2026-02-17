Police decorates 456 Benue officers with new ranks

The Nigeria Police Force, Benue State Command, has decorated 456 newly promoted officers following the recent nationwide promotion exercise approved by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The promotion elevated officers from the rank of Inspector to Assistant Superintendent of Police II (ASP II), forming part of one of the largest promotion exercises in the Force’s history.

All 456 Benue officers were among the 26,119 inspectors nationwide recommended by the IGP and approved by the Police Service Commission, reflecting the Force leadership’s commitment to rewarding diligence, professionalism, and meritorious service.

The decoration ceremony took place on Monday at the Command Headquarters in Makurdi, attended by senior officers, family members, friends, and well-wishers celebrating the officers’ achievements.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, Emenari Innocent, congratulated the newly promoted officers and expressed gratitude to God, the Police Service Commission, and the IGP for the promotion.

He urged the officers to view their new rank as a call to greater responsibility, leadership, integrity, and service to the people of Benue State and Nigeria.

The Commissioner emphasized that promotion comes with heightened expectations in discipline, operational efficiency, community engagement, and respect for human rights.

The Command reiterated its commitment to strengthening professionalism and boosting morale, noting that the decoration not only recognizes past performance but also represents an investment in improved service delivery, enhanced security operations, and more effective community policing across the state.