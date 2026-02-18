Police decorates 444 Nasarawa officers with new ranks

The Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa State, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, has formally decorated 444 police officers recently promoted from the rank of Inspector to Assistant Superintendent of Police II, underscoring the greater responsibilities that come with their new positions.

The promotion recognizes the officers’ hard work and dedication, officially approved by the Police Service Commission on the recommendation of the Inspector-General of Police.

The ceremony, held on Wednesday at the Command Headquarters Conference Hall in Nasarawa State, aimed to boost morale and encourage continued commitment to combating crime and ensuring public safety across the state.

During the event, CP Shetima urged the newly promoted officers to uphold high standards of professionalism, strict discipline, and unwavering integrity in carrying out their duties.

“Promotion in the Nigeria Police Force comes with additional responsibility and higher expectations,” he said, charging the officers to justify the confidence placed in them through exemplary conduct.

He emphasized that their new rank carries accountability and a duty to respect human rights in accordance with the ethics of the Force, warning against any behavior that could tarnish the image of the Command or the Nigeria Police Force.

“The public’s trust and confidence must be earned and sustained through transparency, fairness, and dedication to duty,” he added, reaffirming the Command’s focus on operational efficiency and improved service delivery.

CP Shetima encouraged the new ASPs to serve as role models and contribute meaningfully to initiatives aimed at reducing crime and criminality across Nasarawa State, highlighting the importance of building and maintaining public trust.