Police declares ABC transport owner’s daughter wanted for cybercrime

ABC Transport founder, Frank Nneji’s daughter, Ihuoma, has being declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) over multiple cybercrimes allegations.

The law enforcement agency accused Ihuoma of engaging in ‘criminal defamation, injurious falsehood, and cyberstalking’, charges that have sent ripples through influential circles, prompting calls for greater accountability.

The National Cybercrime Centre (NCC) operating under NPF Force issued this declaration yesterday, sharing a wanted notice on the force’s official social media handles, thereby initiating a public appeal for information on the suspect.

According to police sources, the charges stem from an alleged online campaign between August and September 2024, during which Nneji and unnamed associates reportedly targeted an Abuja-based businessman with defamatory content and blackmail attempts.

The case gained public attention in September 2024 when social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, issued a viral video ultimatum demanding Nneji retract the alleged defamatory posts and apologize to the victim.

The human right activist warned that failure to comply would result in him releasing evidence to expose the truth.

“You have 24 hours to take down the defamatory content and tender an apology. If you don’t, I will come out with all the evidence and make sure the truth comes to light,” VDM shared on his social media handle.

As of now, Ihuoma and her family have maintained silence on the matter, neither confirming nor denying the allegations as the situation continues to unfold.

The law enforcement agency, meanwhile, urged citizens with information about her whereabouts to contact the nearest police station or the National Cybercrime Centre in Abuja.