Police declares 12 suspected armed robbers wanted in Anambra

The Nigeria Police Force has declared 12 suspected armed robbers wanted in connection with a case of conspiracy, murder, armed robbery, act of terrorism, kidnapping, cultism and unlawful possession of firearms which caused a breach of public peace in Isu-Aniocha axis of Anambra State.

The suspects declared wanted by the police include: Edward Okoye, Donatus Okeke, Onyemazi Ngini, Onyebuchi Okoye, Nonso Eboh, Chukwuka Onyibor, Chukwujekwu Anaekeokwu, Chuka Ilodigwe, Chinedu Okoye, Cosmos Okonkwo, Nonso Obinna and Chukwujekwu Okoye.

The suspects were said to be within ages ranging from 25 years to 55 years old and were indigenes of Isu-Aniocha, Awka North LGA of Anambra State with heights between 1.5m to 1.7m.

One of the suspect, Edward Okoye, was said to have conspired with two other members of the gang to invade a burial ceremony in the state where they beheaded two men, Ifeanyi Anazoba and Chukwuebuka Amodo.

Also, Okoye and his accomplice were said to have set ablaze bodies of their victims, kidnapped two other mourners whose identities were not disclosed and made away with N1.2 billion.

Through a statement released by the force, Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police disclosed that it had earlier secured a court order to declare wanted the suspects for their involvement in murder.

Adejoobi described the suspects attacks on mourners during burial rites and that of police officers alerted by residents to restore peace as brutal.

According to the statement: “Edward Okoye (aka stone), had in conjunction with others shot two men dead, Ifeanyi Anazoba and Chukwuebuka Amodo at a burial function in Umuzuocha Town Hall, Awka South of Anambra State on 19th January, 2019, beheaded them and burnt their bodies beyond recognition; kidnapped two others, and vandalized two properties valued at over 1.2 billion Naira. The suspects equally attacked and brutalized some mobile police officers detailed to restore calm to the community.”

It urged all members of the community to assist the law enforcement personnel with useful information which would facilitate the arrest of the suspects and ensure they face the law appropriately.

It further assured that justice would not just be done in the matter, but would be seen by all parties in the matter, to have been done as the police will leave no stone unturned in unravelling the ugly and criminal incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

