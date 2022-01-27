Police debunks helicopter crash, faults accident bureau’s reports

Report on Interest
Few hours after AIB reported that an helicopter belonging to Nigerian Police crashed a night ago in Bauchi with six police officers escaping death, the police force has debunked that there was no any aircraft from police that crashed as claimed by the accident bureau in its reports released to the public earlier on Thursday.

The police claimed that the AIB report was not true as there were no helicopter from police which had crashed landed resulting in severe injuries of its passengers  at Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi.

More details later…..

