Police debunk fleeing bandits’ kingpin relocation to Kwara

The Nigeria Police, Kwara Command, has debunked a statement by an unidentified member of the House of Representatives which alleged that fleeing Zamfara bandits kingpin, Bello Turji, has relocated to an unidentified forest in the state.

The police stated the need to make the necessary clarifications was spurred by the tension and fear which the news had began to create in the minds of the public, adding that it was also to assure the citizens of the state that their security is paramount as there was no fleeing bandit residing in Kwara as claimed.

Through a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi, on Thursday, he stated that regretted that the lawmaker who made the allegations did not reveal the source or veracity of his assertion, assuring that all boundaries of the state have been fully surrounded with stiffened security personnel.

“All the boundaries, both local and international within the state have been well and massively policed by both the police and the military. Vigilante and local hunters are working tirelessly with security agents to ensure our forests are well monitored and protected.” he said.

Okasanmi disclosed that the Kwara Commissioner of Police, Tuesday Assayomo, has directed a 24-hour patrol of all entry and exit points to the state, while tactical units have been re-energised with provision of additional patrol vehicles and other needed tools and incentives to aid their performance. He further enjoined citizens of the state to go about their daily activities without fear of attacks of intimidation as Kwara is safe and secure for them, advising that members of the public should ensure to make information of strange movements and activities around them available to the security agencies at all times.

