Police crushes 482 impounded motorcycles after contravening Lagos traffic law

The Nigerian Police, Lagos Command has crushed at least 482 commercial motorcycles popularly called Okada and other brands impounded across the state after contravening provisions of the Traffic law

Police said that crushing of impounded motorcycles would be a continuous exercise, in order to discourage people from trampling upon the law that prohibits the use of Okada.

Addressing pressmen after supervising the crushing exercise on Saturday at the Secretariat, Ikeja, Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, reiterate the determination of the law enforcement agency to fully enforce the law.

Odumosu disclosed that the crushing exercise carried out publicly was to convince members of the public that the impounded motorcycles were not been returned to their owners rather crushed.

According to him, this exercise will prove to Lagosians that the seized motorcycles are actually being crushed contrary to insinuations that the motorbikes are being sold and recycled.

The Commissioner, meanwhile, warned erring motorcycle operators plying restricted routes and those violating other traffic laws as well as others using motorcycles for criminal activities across the state to stop or face the full weight of the law.

