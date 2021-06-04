Police Council approves Baba’s appointment as IGP

Barely three months after Alkali Baba was appointed as Acting Inspector General of Police, the Police Council has confirmed him as substantive Inspector General of Police.

The Police Council meeting was presided by President Muhammadu Buhari at the First Lady’s Conference Room, Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

Confirming the development, the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, said that the appointment of Baba as IGP was unanimously confirmed.

