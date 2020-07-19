Police confirms military grenade killed five siblings in Katsina

After a thorough investigation, the Nigerian Police has disclosed that the explosion that killed at least five siblings and injured several others in Katsina State was a military grenade and exploded after the victims interfered with it.

The Police added that the children, who were at the farm where the explosion occurred, picked a military grenade, fiddled with it, and minutes later, the device exploded.

This is according to an investigation conducted by the police into the incident which occurred yesterday at Yammama, a village in Malumfashi Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement made available to newsmen by Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Katsina Command, Gambo Isah, the investigations conducted by detectives from the police Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) revealed the cause.

After the explosion, residents claimed that no fewer than six persons died in the incident with five others severely injured.

A few minutes later, the police, however, debunked the claim and put the death figure at five and that six others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Isah explained that the Division Police Officer in Malumfashi reported that a loud sound was heard from the farm of one Alhaji Hussaini Mai Kwai at about 11:30 am.

He said the police officer swiftly led operatives of the Operation Puff Adder to the scene to find out the situation there.

The command’s spokesman confirmed that the five deceased victims were all “young children of one person, by name Alhaji Adamu of Yammawa village, Malumfashi LGA of Katsina state.”

He added that all 11 children were at the farm to cut grasses for animals’ feed while the injured victims were taken to the General Hospital in Malumfashi for treatment.