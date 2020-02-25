Police confirms kidnapped victims release in Kogi

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the release of ten out of twelve people, who were kidnapped few days ago, in the state, stating that the release was facilitated through talks with the kidnappers.

According to the police, those released included six Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) staff, who had been kidnapped on Obajana- Kabba road and four Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) officers, kidnapped in Alo-Offoke community on Itobe-Ayingba road in the State.

Confirming the development, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), William Aya, revealed that the JAMB officials were released at about 12 midnight on Monday, and that they had left for Abuja early on Tuesday morning, while the NSCDC officers were released on Sunday and had since been reunited with their families.

Aya, in a statement on Tuesday, in the state, explained that the police force had initiated several discussions with the kidnappers which had led to release of the victims, and that talks were still ongoing to secure release of other victims.

It would be recalled that the kidnapped officers were on their way to Makurdi, Benue, to write a promotion examination when they were kidnapped while the JAMB officials were travelling to Kwara to supervise the UTME mock examination.

The police spokesperson called for citizen trust in the force to provide security for lives and property, reiterating that every life is important to the force.

He, however, made no comments on rumours going round, that ransome had been paid in order to effect release of the kidnap victims.